Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT at $61.38

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

