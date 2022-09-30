Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$24.32

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 4.0 %

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

