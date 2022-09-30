Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $16.50

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Down 6.6 %

TLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

