Analysts Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Target Price at $9.50

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

