Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94% Marin Software -71.25% -39.68% -31.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MSP Recovery and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Marin Software $24.42 million 0.85 -$12.94 million ($1.02) -1.27

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSP Recovery and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Marin Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.