Andrew Coombs Acquires 16,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £11,360 ($13,726.44).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Andrew Coombs purchased 10,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,700 ($9,304.01).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05).

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Andrew Coombs bought 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

On Monday, July 11th, Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

SRE opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £775.98 million and a PE ratio of 554.17. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

