Andrew Formica Sells 506,173 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43).

JUP traded up GBX 2.68 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 92.78 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.14. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87.85 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of £513.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.43%.

JUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

