Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.03.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $33,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.