Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $293.25 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.47 or 0.99997654 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00061365 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064454 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082531 BTC.
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
