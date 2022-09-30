Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $293.25 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.47 or 0.99997654 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00061365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082531 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

