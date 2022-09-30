APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 1,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 621.2 days.

APA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. APA Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

