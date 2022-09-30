APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 1,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 621.2 days.
APA Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. APA Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
About APA Group
