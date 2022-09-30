APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $213,376.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, APIX has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $799,868.00 and approximately $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.