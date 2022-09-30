Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 294,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.