Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.97. 113,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 366,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

