Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 74,105 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Insider Activity

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.