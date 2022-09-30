Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.
Aramark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95.
Aramark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CWM LLC raised its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
