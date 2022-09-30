ARC Governance (ARCX) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. ARC Governance has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One ARC Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ARC Governance

ARC Governance launched on May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARC Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARC Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARC Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

