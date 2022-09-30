ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

