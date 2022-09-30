Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 895,621 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

