Argus Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $360.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $330.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 102,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

