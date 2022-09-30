Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $602.64 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00048089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $602.64 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,399.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00631081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00630796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00251710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.