Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AINC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

