Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,731,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 5,896,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,666.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

