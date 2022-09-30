AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.91 on Monday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.