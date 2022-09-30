Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $166.47. 93,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

