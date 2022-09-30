Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.33 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,456. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.70 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.11.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.