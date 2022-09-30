Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.
Walmart stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 130,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
