Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 836 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

