Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 332 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 39,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

