Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $23.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,844,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 32,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

