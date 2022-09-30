Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Down 1%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 109,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 181,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.