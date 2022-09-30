Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Down 1%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 109,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 181,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
