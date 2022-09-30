Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 24,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,312. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

