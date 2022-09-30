Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

