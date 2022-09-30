Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 5,187 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 107,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 92,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

