Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 17,492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5,349.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 267,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $10,417,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $54,978,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 690,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.52 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.