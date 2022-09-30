Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 845.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.46. 3,812,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $268.84 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

