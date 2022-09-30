Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,942,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,452,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 829,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,991,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

