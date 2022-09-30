Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

