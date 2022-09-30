Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.08. 27,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.94.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$510.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
