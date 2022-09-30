Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

AVUS remained flat at $63.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,779. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

