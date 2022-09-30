Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Avast Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $8.02 on Friday. Avast has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

