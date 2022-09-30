Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avient by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

