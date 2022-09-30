Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $62.62

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.62, but opened at $60.79. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 4,273 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

