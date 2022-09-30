Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZMTF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

