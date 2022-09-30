Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

