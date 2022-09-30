B. Riley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.55.

AA stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

