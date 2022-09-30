Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading Up 4.8%

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,173% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Ballston Spa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.