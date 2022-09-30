Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $6.11 during trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

