Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

BKKLY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

