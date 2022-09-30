Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.