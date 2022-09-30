Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Banner worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Stock Down 0.2 %

Banner stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

